M&M Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M's stock opened at ₹2832.60 and closed at ₹2830.35, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2840 and a low of ₹2756.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹334584.79 crore. Over the past year, M&M's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1790, with a trading volume of 61,886 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2840 & ₹2756.20 yesterday to end at ₹2788.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend