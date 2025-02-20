Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 2788.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2760 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M's stock opened at 2753.95 and closed at 2788.40, reflecting a positive movement. The highest price recorded during the day was 2782.40, while the lowest was 2728. With a market capitalization of 331,177.02 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 3276.30 and a low of 1790. BSE volume stood at 37,082 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12784.47Support 12729.82
Resistance 22810.88Support 22701.58
Resistance 32839.12Support 32675.17
20 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3646.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151415
    Buy17171718
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3039 k

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2788.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2782.40 & 2728 yesterday to end at 2760. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

