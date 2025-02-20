M&M Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M's stock opened at ₹2753.95 and closed at ₹2788.40, reflecting a positive movement. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2782.40, while the lowest was ₹2728. With a market capitalization of ₹331,177.02 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1790. BSE volume stood at 37,082 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2784.47
|Support 1
|2729.82
|Resistance 2
|2810.88
|Support 2
|2701.58
|Resistance 3
|2839.12
|Support 3
|2675.17
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3646.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2782.40 & ₹2728 yesterday to end at ₹2760. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend