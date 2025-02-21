Explore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 2757.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2839.10 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at 2745 and closed at 2757.30, reflecting a slight upward movement. The stock experienced a high of 2844.10 and a low of 2690.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 340,668.37 crore, M&M's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of 3276.30 and low of 1790. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,947 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15:49 AM IST

M&M Live Updates: Price Analysis

M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has decreased by 1.45%, currently trading at 2799.00. However, over the past year, M&M's shares have appreciated by 52.69%, reaching 2799.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.65%
3 Months-1.48%
6 Months3.9%
YTD-5.58%
1 Year52.69%
21 Feb 2025, 09:04:08 AM IST

21 Feb 2025, 09:04:08 AM IST

21 Feb 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12893.12Support 12738.67
Resistance 22946.03Support 22637.13
Resistance 33047.57Support 32584.22
21 Feb 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3646.0, 28.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151415
    Buy17171718
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3101 k

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:04:45 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2757.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2844.10 & 2690.45 yesterday to end at 2839.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

