M&M Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at ₹2745 and closed at ₹2757.30, reflecting a slight upward movement. The stock experienced a high of ₹2844.10 and a low of ₹2690.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹340,668.37 crore, M&M's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and low of ₹1790. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,947 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has decreased by 1.45%, currently trading at ₹2799.00. However, over the past year, M&M's shares have appreciated by 52.69%, reaching ₹2799.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.65%
|3 Months
|-1.48%
|6 Months
|3.9%
|YTD
|-5.58%
|1 Year
|52.69%
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2893.12
|Support 1
|2738.67
|Resistance 2
|2946.03
|Support 2
|2637.13
|Resistance 3
|3047.57
|Support 3
|2584.22
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3646.0, 28.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2844.10 & ₹2690.45 yesterday to end at ₹2839.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend