M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at ₹2820 and closed at ₹2840.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2820 and a low of ₹2653.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹331748.62 crore, M&M's shares traded at a volume of 252,889 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1790.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Banks seek more measures to support lending rate cuts
Despite RBI’s measures, liquidity has stayed in deficit since mid-December. After peaking at ₹3.3 trillion on 23 January, deficit cooled to ₹2.1 trillion as on 20 February, Bloomberg data showed.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/banks-lending-rate-cuts-rbi-liquidity-deficit-repo-rate-deposits-11740301106306.html
Frivolous appeals hold up CCI penalties. Stricter rules may make that tougher
The competition watchdog plans to issue demand notice along with the order holding an erring party guilty.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/cci-new-penalty-recovery-norms-demand-notice-competition-commission-appellate-tribunal-11740300088791.html
M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2772.35
|Support 1
|2610.5
|Resistance 2
|2874.7
|Support 2
|2551.0
|Resistance 3
|2934.2
|Support 3
|2448.65
M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3646.0, 36.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3477 k
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 164.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2840.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2820 & ₹2653.25 yesterday to end at ₹2667.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend