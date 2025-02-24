Explore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -6.07 %. The stock closed at 2840.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2667.80 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at 2820 and closed at 2840.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 2820 and a low of 2653.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 331748.62 crore, M&M's shares traded at a volume of 252,889 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3276.30 and a low of 1790.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:02:05 AM IST

Banks seek more measures to support lending rate cuts

Despite RBI’s measures, liquidity has stayed in deficit since mid-December. After peaking at 3.3 trillion on 23 January, deficit cooled to 2.1 trillion as on 20 February, Bloomberg data showed.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/banks-lending-rate-cuts-rbi-liquidity-deficit-repo-rate-deposits-11740301106306.html

24 Feb 2025, 09:02:05 AM IST

Frivolous appeals hold up CCI penalties. Stricter rules may make that tougher

The competition watchdog plans to issue demand notice along with the order holding an erring party guilty.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/cci-new-penalty-recovery-norms-demand-notice-competition-commission-appellate-tribunal-11740300088791.html

24 Feb 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12772.35Support 12610.5
Resistance 22874.7Support 22551.0
Resistance 32934.2Support 32448.65
24 Feb 2025, 08:30:04 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3646.0, 36.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151415
    Buy17171718
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:16:33 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3477 k

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 164.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:00:10 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2840.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2820 & 2653.25 yesterday to end at 2667.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

