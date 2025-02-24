M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at ₹2820 and closed at ₹2840.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2820 and a low of ₹2653.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹331748.62 crore, M&M's shares traded at a volume of 252,889 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1790.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2772.35
|Support 1
|2610.5
|Resistance 2
|2874.7
|Support 2
|2551.0
|Resistance 3
|2934.2
|Support 3
|2448.65
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3646.0, 36.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 164.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2820 & ₹2653.25 yesterday to end at ₹2667.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend