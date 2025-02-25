LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Shares Soar as Positive Trading Momentum Builds

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 2709.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2762.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.