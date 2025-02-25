M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Shares Soar as Positive Trading Momentum Builds

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at ₹2667 and closed slightly higher at ₹2667.80. The stock reached a high of ₹2716.50 and a low of ₹2634 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹336,996.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1790. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,694 shares.
M&M Live Updates: Today, M&M's share price has increased by 1.96%, reaching ₹2762.55, while competitors like Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Equipment, BEML, and Esab India are experiencing losses. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2762.55
|53.1
|1.96
|3276.3
|1790.0
|343531.05
|Escorts Kubota
|2936.25
|-14.15
|-0.48
|4422.0
|2670.75
|32850.11
|Action Construction Equipment
|1178.0
|-13.65
|-1.15
|1693.05
|1043.7
|14028.0
|B E M L
|2610.35
|-30.15
|-1.14
|5489.15
|2539.95
|10870.67
|Esab India
|4640.0
|-22.55
|-0.48
|6991.15
|4605.0
|7142.36
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in M&M suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
M&M Live Updates: The current market price of M&M has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2740.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2771.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2771.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at ₹2739.00. Over the past year, M&M shares have risen by 40.38%, reaching ₹2739.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.33%
|3 Months
|-4.29%
|6 Months
|-3.0%
|YTD
|-9.91%
|1 Year
|40.38%
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2740.22
|Support 1
|2654.57
|Resistance 2
|2771.33
|Support 2
|2600.03
|Resistance 3
|2825.87
|Support 3
|2568.92
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3646.0, 34.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2716.50 & ₹2634 yesterday to end at ₹2710. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend