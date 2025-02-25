Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Shares Soar as Positive Trading Momentum Builds

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 2709.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2762.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at 2667 and closed slightly higher at 2667.80. The stock reached a high of 2716.50 and a low of 2634 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 336,996.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 3276.30 and a low of 1790. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,694 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST M&M Live Updates: Stock Peers

M&M Live Updates: Today, M&M's share price has increased by 1.96%, reaching 2762.55, while competitors like Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Equipment, BEML, and Esab India are experiencing losses. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra2762.5553.11.963276.31790.0343531.05
Escorts Kubota2936.25-14.15-0.484422.02670.7532850.11
Action Construction Equipment1178.0-13.65-1.151693.051043.714028.0
B E M L2610.35-30.15-1.145489.152539.9510870.67
Esab India4640.0-22.55-0.486991.154605.07142.36
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST M&M Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.92%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in M&M suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST M&M Live Updates: M&M trading at ₹2762.55, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹2709.45

M&M Live Updates: The current market price of M&M has surpassed the first resistance of 2740.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2771.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2771.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST M&M Live Updates: Price Analysis

M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at 2739.00. Over the past year, M&M shares have risen by 40.38%, reaching 2739.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.33%
3 Months-4.29%
6 Months-3.0%
YTD-9.91%
1 Year40.38%
25 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

25 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12740.22Support 12654.57
Resistance 22771.33Support 22600.03
Resistance 32825.87Support 32568.92
25 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3646.0, 34.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151415
    Buy17171718
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3676 k

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2667.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2716.50 & 2634 yesterday to end at 2710. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

