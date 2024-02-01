MMTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹79.79 and closed at ₹79.27. The stock had a high of ₹83.5 and a low of ₹78.8. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹12,156.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,414 shares on the BSE.

