Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 79.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.04 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 79.79 and closed at 79.27. The stock had a high of 83.5 and a low of 78.8. The market capitalization of MMTC is 12,156.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,414 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹79.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on BSE had a volume of 1,357,414 shares. The closing price for the stock was 79.27.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!