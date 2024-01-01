MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Surges in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹60.09 and closed at ₹59.39. The stock's high for the day was ₹60.7, while the low was ₹59.56. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8976.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 239,778 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is at ₹60.73. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.89, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|-6.69%
|6 Months
|89.54%
|YTD
|58.2%
|1 Year
|60.97%
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.5, which has experienced a 1.1 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 0.66 points.
On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 239,778. The closing price for the shares was ₹59.39.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!