MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 59.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.73 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 60.09 and closed at 59.39. The stock's high for the day was 60.7, while the low was 59.56. MMTC has a market capitalization of 8976.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, a total of 239,778 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.73, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹59.84

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is at 60.73. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.89, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months-6.69%
6 Months89.54%
YTD58.2%
1 Year60.97%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.5, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹59.84

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.5, which has experienced a 1.1 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 0.66 points.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.39 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 239,778. The closing price for the shares was 59.39.

