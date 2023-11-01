Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 55.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.1 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 56 and closed at 54.35. The stock had a high of 57.06 and a low of 54.73. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8287.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares was 1,236,430.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹56.1, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹55.25

Based on the current data, the MMTC stock has a price of 56.1, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 1.54. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.54% or 0.85.

01 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹54.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MMTC was 1,236,430 shares, and the closing price was 54.35.

