MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 59.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.15 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of 60.5 and a close price of 59.84. The stock reached a high of 61.45 during the day and a low of 59.95. The market capitalization of MMTC is 9,022.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 594,058 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.15, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹59.84

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.15 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31 points or 0.52% from its previous value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, a total of 594,058 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 59.84.

