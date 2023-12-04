Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 50.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.56 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 50.69 and closed at 50.33. The stock had a high of 52.63 and a low of 50.51. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently 7734.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 913,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST MMTC share price Live

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 913,062. The closing price for the stock was 50.33.

