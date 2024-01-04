Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 59.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.17 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 60 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 60.7 and a low of 59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8931.0 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 89.04 and a 52-week low of 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 466,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.17, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹59.54

MMTC stock is currently trading at a price of 60.17, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.63.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-7.27%
6 Months78.44%
YTD-0.33%
1 Year54.81%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹59.54, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹60

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 59.54, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.46. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.77% and has experienced a decrease of 0.46 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 466,501. The closing price for the shares was 60.

