MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹60 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹60.7 and a low of ₹59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8931.0 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹89.04 and a 52-week low of ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 466,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.