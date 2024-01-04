MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹60 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹60.7 and a low of ₹59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8931.0 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹89.04 and a 52-week low of ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 466,501 shares.
MMTC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹60.17, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.63.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-7.27%
|6 Months
|78.44%
|YTD
|-0.33%
|1 Year
|54.81%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹59.54, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.46. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.77% and has experienced a decrease of 0.46 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 466,501. The closing price for the shares was ₹60.
