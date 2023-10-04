Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
MMTC stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 58.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.68 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 58.51 and closed at 58.42. The stock had a high of 61.3 and a low of 58.5. The market cap of MMTC is 8952.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 925,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹59.68, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹58.42

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 59.68 with a 2.16 percent change and a net change of 1.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.16 percent, or 1.26 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹58.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 925,245. The closing price for the day was 58.42.

