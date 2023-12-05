MMTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
MMTC Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹51.52, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹51.67
05 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
MMTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-6.15%
|6 Months
|68.68%
|YTD
|36.77%
|1 Year
|23.24%
05 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹51.67, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹51.56
05 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹51.56 on last trading day