MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹59.58 and closed at ₹59.54. The stock had a high of ₹65.49 and a low of ₹59.58 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹9708.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.