MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 8.7 %. The stock closed at 59.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.72 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of 59.58 and closed at 59.54. The stock had a high of 65.49 and a low of 59.58 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 9708.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹64.72, up 8.7% from yesterday's ₹59.54

Based on the current data, the MMTC stock has a price of 64.72. It has experienced a 8.7% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 5.18.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,944,791. The closing price for the shares was 59.54.

