MMTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 59.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.78 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 59.76 and closed at 59.68. The highest price reached during the day was 59.96, while the lowest price was 57.72. MMTC's market capitalization is currently at 8817.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 70.33 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares on this day was 454,873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 454,873 and the closing price was 59.68.

