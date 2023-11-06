MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Upward Movement in Trading

On the last day, MMTC opened at ₹54.99 and closed at ₹54.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹54.99, while the lowest was ₹53.28. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8,040.0 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 210,181 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹53.81 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price of 0.39% or 0.21 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change and make any conclusions about the stock's overall performance.
