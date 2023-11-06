Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Sees Upward Movement in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 53.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.81 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC opened at 54.99 and closed at 54.25. The highest price reached during the day was 54.99, while the lowest was 53.28. MMTC has a market capitalization of 8,040.0 crore. The 52-week high for MMTC is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 210,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹53.81, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹53.6

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 53.81 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price of 0.39% or 0.21 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change and make any conclusions about the stock's overall performance.

06 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹54.25 on last trading day

On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 210,181 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 54.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.