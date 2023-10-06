Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 58.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.43 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 59.06 and closed at 58.78. The stock's high for the day was 59.7, while the low was 57.75. The company's market capitalization is currently at 8,764.5 crore. MMTC's 52-week high is 70.33, and its 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 351,919 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹58.43, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹58.78

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 58.43. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.6% with a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹58.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 351,919. The closing price for the shares was 58.78.

