Wed Sep 06 2023 11:24:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.05 -2.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 229.9 -2%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 253.15 -0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,583.85 0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.66%
LIVE UPDATES

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 6.07 %. The stock closed at 62.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.78 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 66.51 and closed at 62.96. The stock reached a high of 68.75 and a low of 65. The market capitalization of MMTC is 9934.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 62.96 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,094 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C66.273.315.2662.9626.369940.5
Deccan Gold Mines94.993.914.29109.8623.11204.81
06 Sep 2023, 11:05:49 AM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 65, while the high price is 68.75.

06 Sep 2023, 11:05:41 AM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹66.78, up 6.07% from yesterday's ₹62.96

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 66.78. There has been a percent change of 6.07, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.82, further indicating a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these numbers suggest that MMTC stock has experienced a notable gain in value.

Click here for MMTC Profit Loss

06 Sep 2023, 10:47:32 AM IST

MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹67.08, up 6.54% from yesterday's ₹62.96

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 67.08. There has been a percent change of 6.54, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.12, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of MMTC.

06 Sep 2023, 10:36:01 AM IST

06 Sep 2023, 10:11:31 AM IST

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹67.7, up 7.53% from yesterday's ₹62.96

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 67.7. There has been a 7.53 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.74.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40:44 AM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹62.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, a total volume of 1,381,101 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 62.96.

