MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges Today

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹66.51 and closed at ₹62.96. The stock reached a high of ₹68.75 and a low of ₹65. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹9934.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹62.96 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,094 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|66.27
|3.31
|5.26
|62.96
|26.36
|9940.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|94.99
|3.91
|4.29
|109.86
|23.1
|1204.81
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹65, while the high price is ₹68.75.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹66.78. There has been a percent change of 6.07, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.82, further indicating a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these numbers suggest that MMTC stock has experienced a notable gain in value.
Click here for MMTC Profit Loss
The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is ₹67.08. There has been a percent change of 6.54, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.12, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of MMTC.
|M M T C
|67.31
|4.35
|6.91
|62.96
|26.36
|10096.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|94.27
|3.19
|3.5
|109.86
|23.1
|1195.67
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹67.7. There has been a 7.53 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.74.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, a total volume of 1,381,101 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.96.
