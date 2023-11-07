Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
MMTC stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 53.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.55 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, the open price for MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) was 54.64. The stock closed at 53.6, with a high of 56.28 and a low of 53.35. The market capitalization for MMTC is 8085.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 937,748 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹54.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹53.9

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 54.55. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for MMTC stock.

07 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 53.9, while the high price reached 54.83.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months46.07%
6 Months75.73%
YTD42.72%
1 Year47.61%
07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹53.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 937,748 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 53.6.

