MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) was ₹54.64. The stock closed at ₹53.6, with a high of ₹56.28 and a low of ₹53.35. The market capitalization for MMTC is ₹8085.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 937,748 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.