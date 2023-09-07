Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 7.08 %. The stock closed at 62.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.42 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 66.51 and closed at 62.96. The stock had a high of 69.25 and a low of 63.9. The market capitalization of MMTC is 10,113.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 62.96 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,067 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹67.42, up 7.08% from yesterday's ₹62.96

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 67.42. There has been a 7.08 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.46.

07 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹62.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,671,067. The closing price for the shares was 62.96.

