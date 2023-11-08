MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for MMTC saw an open price of ₹54.01 and a close price of ₹53.9. The stock reached a high of ₹54.83 and a low of ₹52.94. The market capitalization for MMTC is currently at ₹8005.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 235,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|53.89
|0.52
|0.97
|89.04
|26.36
|8083.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|140.15
|-3.0
|-2.1
|158.95
|28.7
|1777.59
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹53.85 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% from its previous closing price and the price has increased by ₹0.48. Overall, this indicates a slight positive movement in the stock.
The current day's low price of M M T C stock is ₹53.7, while the high price is ₹54.18.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹53.8, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 0.43. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% from its previous value and has gained 0.43 points in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|49.57%
|6 Months
|75.95%
|YTD
|41.27%
|1 Year
|47.51%
MMTC's stock price is currently ₹53.8, which represents a net change of ₹0.43 or a 0.81% increase.
On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 235,763. The closing price for the day was ₹53.9 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!