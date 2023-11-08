MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for MMTC saw an open price of ₹54.01 and a close price of ₹53.9. The stock reached a high of ₹54.83 and a low of ₹52.94. The market capitalization for MMTC is currently at ₹8005.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 235,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.