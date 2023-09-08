Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 67.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.68 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of 66.9 and a close price of 67.42. The stock's high for the day was 70.33, while the low was 64.65. MMTC has a market capitalization of 10,302.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.25, and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, MMTC had a trading volume of 1,839,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,839,305. The closing price for the shares was 67.42.

