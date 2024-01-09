MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹63.23 and closed at ₹63.71. The stock reached a high of ₹69.95 and a low of ₹61.69 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹10,051.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹89.04 and a low of ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 3,310,047 shares were traded.
The current day's low price of M M T C stock is ₹65.83 and the high price is ₹68.5.
MMTC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹66.57. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.66% in percentage change and a net change of -0.44.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.38%
|3 Months
|9.93%
|6 Months
|108.55%
|YTD
|12.12%
|1 Year
|86.51%
The MMTC stock is currently priced at ₹67.01, with a 5.18% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, indicating a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,310,047. The closing price for the day was ₹63.71.
