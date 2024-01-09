Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 67.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.57 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of 63.23 and closed at 63.71. The stock reached a high of 69.95 and a low of 61.69 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently 10,051.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 89.04 and a low of 26.36. On the BSE, a total of 3,310,047 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of M M T C stock is 65.83 and the high price is 68.5.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹66.57, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹67.01

MMTC stock is currently trading at a price of 66.57. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.66% in percentage change and a net change of -0.44.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.38%
3 Months9.93%
6 Months108.55%
YTD12.12%
1 Year86.51%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹67.01, up 5.18% from yesterday's ₹63.71

The MMTC stock is currently priced at 67.01, with a 5.18% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, indicating a positive movement.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹63.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,310,047. The closing price for the day was 63.71.

