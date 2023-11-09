Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
MMTC stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 53.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.71 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 54 and closed at 53.37. The stock had a high of 54.18 and a low of 52.69. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 7906.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 198,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹52.71, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹53.37

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 52.71 with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has decreased by 0.66. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of MMTC stock.

09 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹53.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC had a volume of 198,727 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 53.37 per share.

