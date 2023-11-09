MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹54 and closed at ₹53.37. The stock had a high of ₹54.18 and a low of ₹52.69. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹7906.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 198,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹52.71 with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has decreased by ₹0.66. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of MMTC stock.
