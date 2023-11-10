MMTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹53.4 and closed at ₹52.71. The stock's high for the day was ₹53.47, while the low was ₹51.65. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹7765.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹89.04, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 221,835 shares of MMTC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹52.71 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 221,835. The closing price for the stock was ₹52.71.