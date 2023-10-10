Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -5.2 %. The stock closed at 59.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.99 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC opened at 57.8 and closed at 59.06. The stock had a high of 58.1 and a low of 55.37. MMTC's market capitalization is 8398.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 852,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 852,234 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 59.06. No further information or analysis is provided based on this data.

