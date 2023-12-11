MMTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹57.92, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹58.61
11 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST
MMTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.58%
|3 Months
|-14.61%
|6 Months
|82.68%
|YTD
|54.89%
|1 Year
|46.38%
11 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹58.61, up 5.15% from yesterday's ₹55.74
11 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹55.74 on last trading day