Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 66.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.79 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 66.92 and closed at 66.21. The stock reached a high of 68.3 and a low of 66 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 10,018.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 89.04 and a 52-week low of 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 921,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹66.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 921,586 shares with a closing price of 66.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.