Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 55.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.32 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC's open price was 56.11 and the close price was 55.99. The stock had a high of 58.9 and a low of 56.11. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8748.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33 and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 331,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹58.32, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹55.99

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 58.32. There has been a percent change of 4.16, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 2.33, further supporting the positive movement of the stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹55.99 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MMTC shares was 331,594. The closing price for the shares was 55.99.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.