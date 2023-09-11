Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -4.62 %. The stock closed at 68.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.51 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of 69.21 and a close price of 68.68. The stock reached a high of 69.39 and a low of 64.69 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 9,826.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 1,079,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹68.68 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, a total of 1,079,717 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 68.68 per share.

