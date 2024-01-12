MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC opened at ₹66.79 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹69 and a low of ₹65.71. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹10,125.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,232,784 shares on that day.
The stock price of MMTC reached a low of ₹67.61 today and a high of ₹68.75.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹68.1. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. However, without additional information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance or trend of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.4%
|3 Months
|-11.34%
|6 Months
|104.7%
|YTD
|12.96%
|1 Year
|88.16%
The current data of MMTC stock shows a price of ₹67.5 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% and has gained 0.71 points.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,232,784. The closing price for the shares was ₹66.79.
