MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 67.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.1 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC opened at 66.79 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 69 and a low of 65.71. The market capitalization of MMTC is 10,125.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,232,784 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MMTC reached a low of 67.61 today and a high of 68.75.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹68.1, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹67.5

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 68.1. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. However, without additional information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance or trend of the stock.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.4%
3 Months-11.34%
6 Months104.7%
YTD12.96%
1 Year88.16%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹67.5, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹66.79

The current data of MMTC stock shows a price of 67.5 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% and has gained 0.71 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹66.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,232,784. The closing price for the shares was 66.79.

