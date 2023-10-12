MMTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹58.61 and closed at ₹58.32. The stock reached a high of ₹61.49 and a low of ₹58.5. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,841.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 894,074 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.