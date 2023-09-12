Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 65.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.89 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) opened at 66.02 and closed at 65.51. The stock reached a high of 67.7 and a low of 64.57 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently 9,733.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,099,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.62%
3 Months90.11%
6 Months112.79%
YTD71.69%
1 Year73.07%
12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹64.89, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹65.51

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 64.89. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹65.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC BSE had a volume of 2,099,342 shares. The closing price for the stock was 65.51.

