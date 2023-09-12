MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) opened at ₹66.02 and closed at ₹65.51. The stock reached a high of ₹67.7 and a low of ₹64.57 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹9,733.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,099,342 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.62%
|3 Months
|90.11%
|6 Months
|112.79%
|YTD
|71.69%
|1 Year
|73.07%
The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is ₹64.89. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, MMTC BSE had a volume of 2,099,342 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹65.51.
