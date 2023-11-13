MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹52 and closed at ₹51.76. The stock had a high of ₹54.34 and a low of ₹51.89. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8032.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 378,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.