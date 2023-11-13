MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹52 and closed at ₹51.76. The stock had a high of ₹54.34 and a low of ₹51.89. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8032.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 378,045 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|3 Months
|35.15%
|6 Months
|70.35%
|YTD
|36.77%
|1 Year
|40.87%
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is ₹53.55, which represents a 3.46% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.79.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 378,045. The closing price of the shares was ₹51.76.
