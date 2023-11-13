Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 51.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.55 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 52 and closed at 51.76. The stock had a high of 54.34 and a low of 51.89. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8032.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 378,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.45%
3 Months35.15%
6 Months70.35%
YTD36.77%
1 Year40.87%
13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹53.55, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹51.76

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 53.55, which represents a 3.46% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.79.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹51.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 378,045. The closing price of the shares was 51.76.

