MMTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹66 and closed at ₹64.89. The stock reached a high of ₹66 and a low of ₹58.41. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,761.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 976,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹64.89 on last trading day
