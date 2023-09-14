Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 58.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.29 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of 57.05 and a close price of 58.41. The stock reached a high of 60.17 and a low of 54.8 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of 8893.5 crore and a 52-week high of 70.33 and a 52-week low of 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 794,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.07%
3 Months76.58%
6 Months99.5%
YTD57.01%
1 Year55.98%
14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹59.29, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹58.41

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 59.29. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.88, meaning that the stock has gained 0.88 in value. This suggests that MMTC stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

14 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹58.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MMTC was 794,799 shares. The closing price for MMTC was 58.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.