MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of ₹57.05 and a close price of ₹58.41. The stock reached a high of ₹60.17 and a low of ₹54.8 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8893.5 crore and a 52-week high of ₹70.33 and a 52-week low of ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 794,799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.07%
|3 Months
|76.58%
|6 Months
|99.5%
|YTD
|57.01%
|1 Year
|55.98%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹59.29. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.88, meaning that the stock has gained 0.88 in value. This suggests that MMTC stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
