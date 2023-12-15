MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) opened at ₹61.23 and closed at ₹60.53. The highest price of the day was ₹62.19, while the lowest price was ₹59.64. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹9,015.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares was 924,046.
The stock of M M T C had a low price of ₹60.45 and a high price of ₹61.25 for the current day.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.76. There has been a 1.1% percent change, with a net change of 0.66.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.8%
|3 Months
|-6.2%
|6 Months
|93.25%
|YTD
|58.99%
|1 Year
|45.87%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹60.45, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35 points, or 0.58% from its previous value. MMTC is a trading company in India, and this data indicates a slight positive movement in its stock price.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,046. The closing price for the shares was ₹60.53.
