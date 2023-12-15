Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 60.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.76 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) opened at 61.23 and closed at 60.53. The highest price of the day was 62.19, while the lowest price was 59.64. The market capitalization of MMTC is 9,015.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares was 924,046.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of M M T C had a low price of 60.45 and a high price of 61.25 for the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.76, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹60.1

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.76. There has been a 1.1% percent change, with a net change of 0.66.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.8%
3 Months-6.2%
6 Months93.25%
YTD58.99%
1 Year45.87%
15 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.45, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹60.1

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the stock price is 60.45, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35 points, or 0.58% from its previous value. MMTC is a trading company in India, and this data indicates a slight positive movement in its stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,046. The closing price for the shares was 60.53.

