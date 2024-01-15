Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 67.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.26 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 68 and closed at 67.5. The stock reached a high of 68.91 and a low of 66.75. The market capitalization of MMTC is 10,089.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 89.04 and 26.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 464,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹67.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume reached 464,508 shares. The closing price for the stock was 67.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.