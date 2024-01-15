MMTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at ₹68 and closed at ₹67.5. The stock reached a high of ₹68.91 and a low of ₹66.75. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹10,089.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 464,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.