MMTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 53.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.95 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC's stock had an open price of 53.8 and a close price of 53.57. The highest price reached during the day was 54.02, while the lowest was 52.62. The company has a market capitalization of 7,942.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was 89.04 and the lowest was 26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 437,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹53.57 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, there were 437,136 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 53.57.

