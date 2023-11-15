MMTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, MMTC's stock had an open price of ₹53.8 and a close price of ₹53.57. The highest price reached during the day was ₹54.02, while the lowest was ₹52.62. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,942.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹89.04 and the lowest was ₹26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 437,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.