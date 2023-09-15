MMTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the MMTC stock opened at ₹60.59 and closed at ₹59.29. The high for the day was ₹65.21, while the low was ₹59.51. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹9220.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares on that day was 1,237,075.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.