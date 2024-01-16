MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Shares Soar as Investors Rejoice

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹67.38 and closed at ₹67.26. The stock had a high of ₹71.09 and a low of ₹65.95. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹10,389.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,234,244 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹70.03, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 0.77. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the net change is a positive 0.77. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹69.26. There has been a percent change of 2.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 2,234,244 shares on the BSE.
