MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
MMTC stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 52.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.5 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 53.01 and closed at 52.95. The stock's high for the day was 53.45, while the low was 51.55. MMTC has a market capitalization of 7824.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 89.04, and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, a total of 461,089 shares of MMTC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months31.42%
6 Months73.54%
YTD37.96%
1 Year44.06%
16 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹52.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹52.16

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 52.5. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.34, which suggests that the stock has risen by that amount.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹52.95 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, there were 461,089 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 52.95.

