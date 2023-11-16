MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹53.01 and closed at ₹52.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹53.45, while the low was ₹51.55. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹7824.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹89.04, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 461,089 shares of MMTC were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|31.42%
|6 Months
|73.54%
|YTD
|37.96%
|1 Year
|44.06%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹52.5. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.34, which suggests that the stock has risen by that amount.
On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, there were 461,089 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹52.95.
