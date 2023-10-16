Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 83.34, up 11.66% from yesterday's 74.64

14 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 11.66 %. The stock closed at 74.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.34 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) had an opening price of 70.91 and a closing price of 70.64. The stock had a high of 79.9 and a low of 70.61. The market capitalization of MMTC is 11,196.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.9, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344,081 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC closed today at ₹83.34, up 11.66% from yesterday's ₹74.64

Today, the closing price of MMTC stock was 83.34, which represents an increase of 11.66% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 8.7. Yesterday's closing price was 74.64. Overall, MMTC stock experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of M M T C reached a low of 76.15 today and a high of 84.89.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST MMTC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30000, while the 52-week high price is 79.95000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹82.11, up 10.01% from yesterday's ₹74.64

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 82.11. The stock has experienced a 10.01% percent change, resulting in a net change of 7.47.

16 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹82.53, up 10.57% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 82.53 with a percent change of 10.57 and a net change of 7.89. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who hold MMTC stock would likely see a gain in their investment.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of M M T C had a low price of 76.15 and a high price of 83.75 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹80.9, up 8.39% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The MMTC stock currently has a price of 80.9. There has been a 8.39% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6.26.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 76.15 and the high price is 83.75.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹81.33, up 8.96% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The MMTC stock is currently priced at 81.33, representing a 8.96% increase in value. The stock has gained 6.69 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST MMTC Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹81.51, up 9.2% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 81.51, with a percent change of 9.2 and a net change of 6.87. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a 9.2% gain. The net change of 6.87 indicates that the stock price has increased by 6.87. Overall, this data suggests that MMTC stock has performed well and has seen positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of M M T C stock for the current day is 76.15, while the high price is 83.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹82.05, up 9.93% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 82.05 with a percent change of 9.93 and a net change of 7.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 9.93% or 7.41. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards MMTC, potentially driven by factors such as positive news or strong financial performance. Investors should monitor the stock closely to see if this upward trend continues.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of M M T C stock is 76.15 and the high price is 83.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹82.54, up 10.58% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 82.54. There has been a 10.58% percent change, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.9 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹82.35, up 10.33% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 82.35. There has been a 10.33% percent change, with a net change of 7.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for MMTC stock is 83.75 and the low is 76.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹83.25, up 11.54% from yesterday's ₹74.64

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 83.25. There has been a percent change of 11.54, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.61, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.61 rupees since the last trading session. Overall, this data indicates that MMTC stock has seen a notable increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹77, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹74.64

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 77. There has been a percentage change of 3.16, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.36, which reflects an increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹70.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC BSE had a volume of 10,344,081 shares with a closing price of 70.64.

