Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 69.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.01 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 69.47 and closed at 69.26. The stock had a high of 70.66 and a low of 66.55. The company has a market capitalization of 10,201.5 crore. Its 52-week high is 89.04 and its 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares was 1,596,372.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹69.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,596,372. The closing price for the stock was 69.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.