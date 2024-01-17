MMTC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹69.47 and closed at ₹69.26. The stock had a high of ₹70.66 and a low of ₹66.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,201.5 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹89.04 and its 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares was 1,596,372.

