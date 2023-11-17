MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹52.25 and closed at ₹52.16. The high for the day was ₹53 and the low was ₹52.05. The market cap for MMTC is ₹7834.5 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. The BSE volume for MMTC on this day was 286,723 shares.
Today, MMTC stock reached a low of ₹52.01 and a high of ₹52.70.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|32.8%
|6 Months
|74.17%
|YTD
|38.23%
|1 Year
|46.98%
The current price of MMTC stock is ₹52.23 with a net change of 0.07 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for MMTC was 286,723 shares with a closing price of ₹52.16.
