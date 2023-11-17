Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 52.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.31 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 52.25 and closed at 52.16. The high for the day was 53 and the low was 52.05. The market cap for MMTC is 7834.5 crore, and its 52-week high and low are 89.04 and 26.36, respectively. The BSE volume for MMTC on this day was 286,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, MMTC stock reached a low of 52.01 and a high of 52.70.

17 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹52.31, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹52.23

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months32.8%
6 Months74.17%
YTD38.23%
1 Year46.98%
17 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹52.23, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹52.16

The current price of MMTC stock is 52.23 with a net change of 0.07 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹52.16 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MMTC was 286,723 shares with a closing price of 52.16.

