Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's 83.34

18 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 83.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.08 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 77 and closed at 74.64. The stock had a high of 84.89 and a low of 76.15. The market capitalization of the company is 12,501.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.9 and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, there were 10,341,197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC closed today at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

Today, the closing price of MMTC stock was 87.08, showing a percent change of 4.49. This indicates a net change of 3.74 from the previous closing price of 83.34.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C87.083.744.4984.8926.3613062.0
Deccan Gold Mines127.976.095.0121.8826.11623.11
17 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of M M T C had a low price of 85.01 and a high price of 89.04 today.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST MMTC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30000, while the 52-week high price is 84.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹87, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 87, with a percent change of 4.39 and a net change of 3.66. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.39% and has gained 3.66 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹86.7, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The price of MMTC stock is currently 86.7, with a net change of 3.36 and a percent change of 4.03. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.03% from its previous closing price. The net change of 3.36 suggests that the stock has gained 3.36 points since the last trading session. Overall, this data indicates that MMTC stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C86.443.13.7284.8926.3612966.0
Deccan Gold Mines127.976.095.0121.8826.11623.11
17 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 85.61 and the high price is 89.04.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹86.62, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 86.62, with a percent change of 3.94 and a net change of 3.28. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 3.94% or 3.28 rupees. Investors who own MMTC stock would see a gain in value based on this increase. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or outlook for MMTC stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days63.71
10 Days61.29
20 Days60.19
50 Days51.56
100 Days41.98
300 Days37.06
17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of M M T C reached a low of 85.61 and a high of 89.04 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹86.85, up 4.21% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 86.85, with a percent change of 4.21 and a net change of 3.51. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive change of 4.21%. The net change of 3.51 suggests that the stock has gained 3.51 points in value. Overall, this data indicates that MMTC stock has performed well and has seen a notable increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST MMTC Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C87.163.824.5884.8926.3613074.0
Deccan Gold Mines127.976.095.0121.8826.11623.11
17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹86.71, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 86.71, with a percent change of 4.04 and a net change of 3.37. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.04% and has gained 3.37 points in total. This suggests that MMTC stock is experiencing positive momentum and is performing well in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of M M T C had a low price of 85.61 and a high price of 89.04 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹86.65, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 86.65, which represents a percent change of 3.97. This means that the stock has increased by 3.97% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 3.31, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.31 in value. Overall, this suggests that MMTC stock has experienced a positive change in price and is currently trading at a higher value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of MMTC had a low price of 85.61 and a high price of 89.04 during the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹86.66, up 3.98% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the stock price is 86.66 with a percent change of 3.98 and a net change of 3.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.98% and the actual increase in price is 3.32.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹86.6, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 86.6, with a percent change of 3.91 and a net change of 3.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards MMTC and that investors may be buying the stock.

Click here for MMTC Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of M M T C stock is 85.61 and the high price is 89.04.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹87.28, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹83.34

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 87.28, which represents a percent change of 4.73. This means that the stock has increased by 4.73% from its previous value. The net change is 3.94, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.94 rupees. Overall, this suggests that MMTC stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹83.34, up 11.66% from yesterday's ₹74.64

Based on the current data, the MMTC stock has a price of 83.34 with a percent change of 11.66 and a net change of 8.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 11.66% and a net increase of 8.7. This suggests that MMTC is performing well in the market and is experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹74.64 on last trading day

On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 10,341,197 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 74.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.